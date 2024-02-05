Birlasoft Launches Generative AI Platform For Enterprises To Boost Innovation

Information technology services provider Birlasoft Ltd. has introduced a generative artificial intelligence platform, Cogito, created to enable enterprises to optimise their businesses through generative AI capabilities.

The platform is aimed at delivering improved enterprise solutions, help automate processes, generate innovative content, enhance decision-making and improve overall business performance, Birlasoft said.

The platform will enable business transformation through the integration of solutions and processes, according to the company. It will allow organisations to devise roadmaps for operational improvement, adapt to market dynamics and explore new growth avenues.