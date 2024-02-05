Birlasoft Launches Generative AI Platform For Enterprises To Boost Innovation
Cogito will harness AI algorithms, machine learning and deep learning, with applications in areas like product design.
Information technology services provider Birlasoft Ltd. has introduced a generative artificial intelligence platform, Cogito, created to enable enterprises to optimise their businesses through generative AI capabilities.
The platform is aimed at delivering improved enterprise solutions, help automate processes, generate innovative content, enhance decision-making and improve overall business performance, Birlasoft said.
The platform will enable business transformation through the integration of solutions and processes, according to the company. It will allow organisations to devise roadmaps for operational improvement, adapt to market dynamics and explore new growth avenues.
Harnessing AI algorithms, machine learning and deep learning, Cogito will have applications in areas such as supply chain management, customer behaviour prediction and product design improvement, helping organisations to make data-driven decisions.
"With accelerators tailored for every stage of the enterprise Gen AI journey, from exploration to implementation and scale, Birlasoft Cogito will enable businesses towards rapid innovation, improved productivity and uncovering new opportunities," Chief Operating Officer Selvakumaran Mannappan said.
Birlasoft said that Cogito will help streamline and expedite the development and implementation of generative AI solutions for enterprises through pre-built tools, libraries and frameworks. It will offer support through comprehensive training, educational materials, tutorials and documentation. Additionally, ongoing technical support and regular updates will keep enterprises aligned with the latest developments and best practices in the generative AI domain.