Big Question Mark On Galaxy S26 Series Prices Even As Samsung Ramps Up Production

The costs of smartphone parts have risen significantly off late, particularly for RAM, chipsets, camera modules, and display panels. This has led to an increase in overall manufacturing expenses. Additionally, escalating labour costs and intensified competition are driving up marketing expenditures.

Samsung risks reduced sales if it passes on the higher costs to consumers. Alternatively, if it absorbs the additional expenses to maintain the same pricing as the S25 models, profits would decrease. As a result, Samsung has yet to determine the final prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup, reports The Bell.

Recent reports confirm that Samsung is already selling its Galaxy Z TriFold foldable at a loss, pricing it below the production cost. However, the device is not expected to sell in large volumes, so losses will still be manageable. That same strategy cannot be applied to the Galaxy S26 series, as these phones represent Samsung’s primary revenue generators.