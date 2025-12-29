Big Question Mark On Galaxy S26 Series Prices Even As Samsung Ramps Up Production
Buyers looking forward to the Galaxy S26 series should prepare for a possible modest price bump.
Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, which is scheduled for launch in February 2026. The lineup is expected to be familiar: the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra.
With the launch just two months away, the company would typically have finalised pricing for these models by now. However, it reportedly has not, and a big question mark over the prices remains. This is due to several challenging factors.
Samsung Unable To Set Galaxy S26 Prices As Costs Rise
The costs of smartphone parts have risen significantly off late, particularly for RAM, chipsets, camera modules, and display panels. This has led to an increase in overall manufacturing expenses. Additionally, escalating labour costs and intensified competition are driving up marketing expenditures.
Samsung risks reduced sales if it passes on the higher costs to consumers. Alternatively, if it absorbs the additional expenses to maintain the same pricing as the S25 models, profits would decrease. As a result, Samsung has yet to determine the final prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup, reports The Bell.
Recent reports confirm that Samsung is already selling its Galaxy Z TriFold foldable at a loss, pricing it below the production cost. However, the device is not expected to sell in large volumes, so losses will still be manageable. That same strategy cannot be applied to the Galaxy S26 series, as these phones represent Samsung’s primary revenue generators.
Exynos Critical, But Price Increase Likely
Using internally developed Exynos chipsets — instead of Qualcomm’s — would lower costs for Samsung, thereby reducing production expenses and improving profitability. This is why restoring the Exynos line is now a priority for the company. Nevertheless, Qualcomm chipsets are expected to power most S26 variants, limiting potential cost savings.
Hence, if Samsung is to maintain profitability, buyers looking forward to the Galaxy S26 series should prepare for a possible modest price bump.