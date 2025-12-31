Beyond The Headlines: Where India’s Data Centre Money Is Actually Flowing

What follows is a map of where data centre capital actually lands once the press release fades, and which listed sectors sit closest to that flow. That context matters because India’s largest data centre commitments today are being driven by platform players rather than pure-play operators.

Announcements from Reliance Industries’ Jio, Adani Enterprises, and Bharti Airtel are not isolated bets. They represent sustained, multi-campus demand that pulls capital into power, cooling, construction, and land at an industrial scale.

Beyond the large conglomerates, operators such as Sify, Nxtra, Yotta, NxtGen, and NTT are reinforcing this pattern by clustering capacity around power-secure corridors rather than chasing the lowest-cost land.

At Greyhound Research, when we double-click into data centre economics, a clear pattern emerges. The investable opportunity for public market investors sits not at the top of the stack, but in the infrastructure beneath it. Understanding that the stack is what separates headline chasing from durable exposure.

Strip away the branding, and a data centre looks less like a technology asset and more like an industrial balance sheet. The capex split below shows where capital is committed before the first server even switches on.