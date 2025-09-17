Beyond iPhone 17: These iPhone 18 Features May Pave The Way For All-Glass 20th Anniversary iPhone
The latest iPhone 18 leak suggests design modifications that could reimagine the iPhones of the future.
Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 series just last week, and people are still looking to get their hands on the all-new iPhone Air and other devices in the new lineup. However, that hasn’t stopped rumours from flowing around next year’s iPhone 18 series and even the 20th anniversary iPhone that is a good couple years away.
Apple fans and the larger tech community are already excited about potential changes in the iPhones that leaks and speculations are hinting at. The latest iPhone 18 leak suggests design modifications that could reimagine the iPhones of the future.
iPhone 18 Design Overhaul
Apple is anticipated to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, the upcoming iPhone 18 series is expected to have a slimmer Dynamic Island.
There have been ample rumours regarding Apple’s plans to revamp the Dynamic Island, and initial speculations even suggested that the iPhone 17 series could feature a compact Dynamic Island. However, all four iPhone 17 variants maintained the same Dynamic Island design of their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16.
While this modification may seem minor, it indicates Apple’s gradual move towards more streamlined and immersive displays. It is also indicative of Apple’s vision of a bezel-free and entirely glass device, a development potentially in the works for the 20th anniversary iPhone.
No Under-Display Face ID In iPhone 18
Tipster Instant Digital also noted that Apple is not planning to implement under-display Face ID or a front-facing camera for the iPhone 18 series. The leak indicates that while the cutout may become smaller, it will not be eliminated entirely in next year’s iPhone lineup.
Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro was speculated to feature this technology, followed by the iPhone 17 Pro, and now it’s been mentioned again with the iPhone 18 Pro. However, the latest leak indicates that the under-display Face ID won’t be introduced with the iPhone 18 and may only debut with iPhone 19 (or later).