Beyond iPhone 17: Foldable iPhone To Have Four Cameras, Creaseless Display, Touch ID; Check Price
One camera would be on the cover display, one on the internal display, and two cameras on the rear.
Even though the iPhone 17 launch is just weeks away, experts are eyeing Apple’s big plans for next year. In his latest report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has offered key insights about the first foldable from the Apple stable.
In 2026, Apple might introduce its inaugural foldable iPhone, which — as speculation goes — could be called the iPhone Flip or iPhone Fold. Gurman’s opinion aligns with the latter. He suggests it will be a book-style foldable, with a bigger inner display. It will be akin to foldable devices such as Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and not flip ones like the Motorola Razr Ultra.
“Apple’s first foldable phone will be book-style, use Touch ID not Face ID, use a C2 modem, have four total cameras and only use eSIM. The screen’s crease is less visible than current foldables. Recently, Apple changed display from on-cell to in-cell touch,” Gurman wrote.
Foldable iPhone To House Four Cameras
The first foldable iPhone will reportedly feature four cameras in total. One would be on the cover display, one on the internal display, and two cameras will be on the rear. While Gurman did not provide detailed specifications as to the cameras, the primary rear camera is likely to capture higher-resolution images compared to the front-facing camera. The other lens in the rear could be either an ultrawide or telephoto sensor.
Foldable iPhone: Touch ID, No SIM Slot, In-House Modem
Gurman contends that the foldable iPhone will not have Face ID; instead, Apple will likely go with Touch ID. While many may find the move regressive given that top-tier iPhones all have Face ID, it’s probably intended to prevent the device from becoming overly thick when folded.
Also, Apple’s debut foldable is anticipated to eliminate the SIM card slot and depend on its proprietary modem for connectivity, similar to the iPhone Air.
Foldable iPhone Price
While the price of the foldable iPhone is expectedly under wraps, according to JPMorgan, the starting price for the iPhone Fold in the US might be approximately $1,999. In India, the iPhone Fold might cost around Rs 1,74,900.