Beyond iPhone 17: Foldable iPhone To Have Four Cameras, Creaseless Display, Touch ID; Check Price

Even though the iPhone 17 launch is just weeks away, experts are eyeing Apple’s big plans for next year. In his latest report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has offered key insights about the first foldable from the Apple stable.

In 2026, Apple might introduce its inaugural foldable iPhone, which — as speculation goes — could be called the iPhone Flip or iPhone Fold. Gurman’s opinion aligns with the latter. He suggests it will be a book-style foldable, with a bigger inner display. It will be akin to foldable devices such as Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and not flip ones like the Motorola Razr Ultra.

“Apple’s first foldable phone will be book-style, use Touch ID not Face ID, use a C2 modem, have four total cameras and only use eSIM. The screen’s crease is less visible than current foldables. Recently, Apple changed display from on-cell to in-cell touch,” Gurman wrote.