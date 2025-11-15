Beyond Human: Elon Musk Promises 'Superhuman' Precision From Tesla's Optimus Surgeons

Elon Musk believes that we are getting closer to a world where everyone has access to "the best surgeons", and according to him these surgeons are going to be made in factories.

While talking about surgical robots known as Tesla Bots or Optimus during an interaction with Baron Capital CEO Ron Baron, Musk claimed that these robots will not only give everyone their personal surgeons but also have the level of precision that is "frankly superhuman".

The Tesla Chief went on to say that they will be able to perform procedures that humans can't even attempt because they are too difficult.

The Billionaire also highlighted how people talk about eliminating poverty but offer no solution for it and said, "People often talk about eliminating poverty and providing great medical care, but they never actually have a solution."

He added that money is not the solution, when there are only a limited number of resources, specifically a handful of great doctors and surgeons.

"Money doesn't solve it, because there are only so many, there's a very limited number of great doctors and surgeons, they don't grow on trees. But now they all get built in factories", he said.