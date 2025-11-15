Beyond Human: Elon Musk Promises 'Superhuman' Precision From Tesla's Optimus Surgeons
The Tesla Chief went on to say that they will be able to perform procedures that humans can't even attempt because they are too difficult.
Elon Musk believes that we are getting closer to a world where everyone has access to "the best surgeons", and according to him these surgeons are going to be made in factories.
While talking about surgical robots known as Tesla Bots or Optimus during an interaction with Baron Capital CEO Ron Baron, Musk claimed that these robots will not only give everyone their personal surgeons but also have the level of precision that is "frankly superhuman".
The Tesla Chief went on to say that they will be able to perform procedures that humans can't even attempt because they are too difficult.
The Billionaire also highlighted how people talk about eliminating poverty but offer no solution for it and said, "People often talk about eliminating poverty and providing great medical care, but they never actually have a solution."
He added that money is not the solution, when there are only a limited number of resources, specifically a handful of great doctors and surgeons.
"Money doesn't solve it, because there are only so many, there's a very limited number of great doctors and surgeons, they don't grow on trees. But now they all get built in factories", he said.
Is Musk Pro Texting While Driving? Here's What He Said
At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting which took place on Nov. 6, Musk said that the company’s electric vehicles equipped with (Supervised) Full Self-Driving (FSD) could soon allow drivers to “text and drive.”
While discussing the company’s Version 14 self-driving update, which was released last month, USA Today quoted Musk as saying, “We're actually getting to the point where we almost feel comfortable allowing people to text and drive ... Because that’s really what people want to do and (already) do.”
He added that customers may be able to “text and drive” within “a month or two.” But Musk did not clarify how Tesla plans to navigate the laws that prohibit such behaviour in almost all US states. Musk also said that Tesla would “look at the data” before making any decision.
In the meeting, Musk also had his pay package approved which set him on a path to become the world's first trillionaire.