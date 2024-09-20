Beyond Bengaluru: IBM, Microsoft Open Three New Experience Zones For Cloud, Gen AI Solutions
The Experience Zones will allow companies to enhance their employees' skill sets by showcasing advanced technologies and industry-specific case studies.
IBM Corp. and Microsoft have opened three new Experience Zones within IBM's Client Innovation Centres. These zones aim to help global clients across industries, such as financial services, government, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods, derive value from generative artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and Microsoft products and technologies.
In addition to the inaugural Experience Zone in Bengaluru, which opened in April, the new zones are located in Bucharest, Romania; Buffalo, New York; and, Leicester, UK.
IBM's global clients will have access to Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Azure, Azure Open AI Service, Copilot and Dynamics, by using technology stations to explore and co-create generative AI solutions, IBM said. Organisations can also experiment with select IBM technologies that run on Microsoft Azure, including IBM Maximo Application Suite.
"Before clients begin their cloud transformation journey, these Experience Zones can provide opportunities for hands-on access and ideation with IBM and Microsoft experts to identify those challenges and help clients develop technology solutions to create value and solve their most pressing business needs," said Chris McGuire, vice president and general manager for the global Microsoft strategic partnership at IBM.
IBM said that at the Experience Zone in Bengaluru, enterprises have explored solutions around cloud modernisation, Microsoft Azure and custom copilots. Industry clients, such as manufacturing, gas and oil, and CPG have shown an interest in capabilities with augmented reality and virtual reality, including solutions like Microsoft's Hololens and Azure Internet of Things and Edge.
"IBM's inaugural Microsoft Experience Zone has empowered customers to harness the full potential of the Microsoft Cloud, generative AI, and Copilot, to enable business transformation, and we are thrilled that IBM is launching three additional IBM-Microsoft Experience Zones," said Dinis Couto, general manager, GSI Commercial Partners, at Microsoft. "Our partnership with IBM to establish three new Experience Zones will enable even more customers to create groundbreaking and transformative AI-powered services and solutions."