Beyond Bengaluru: IBM, Microsoft Open Three New Experience Zones For Cloud, Gen AI Solutions

IBM Corp. and Microsoft have opened three new Experience Zones within IBM's Client Innovation Centres. These zones aim to help global clients across industries, such as financial services, government, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods, derive value from generative artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and Microsoft products and technologies.

In addition to the inaugural Experience Zone in Bengaluru, which opened in April, the new zones are located in Bucharest, Romania; Buffalo, New York; and, Leicester, UK.

IBM's global clients will have access to Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Azure, Azure Open AI Service, Copilot and Dynamics, by using technology stations to explore and co-create generative AI solutions, IBM said. Organisations can also experiment with select IBM technologies that run on Microsoft Azure, including IBM Maximo Application Suite.