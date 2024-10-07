Beyond Benefits, Gen AI Poses The Most Severe Ethical Risk, Finds Survey

While widespread use of generative artificial intelligence has broadened awareness of its potential benefits, concerns about the risks its misuse poses to businesses and individuals remain top of mind, according to a Deloitte report on the “State of Ethics and Trust in Technology.”

Among the over 1,800 business and technical professionals surveyed for the report, 46% believe cognitive technologies have the potential to create the most social good when used responsibly, up from 39% in 2023. However, over half (54%) of respondents also said that cognitive technologies like AI and gen AI present the most severe ethical risks compared to other emerging technologies, underscoring the sustained need for ethical guidelines to govern their use.

When it comes to the development of ethical guidelines for emerging technologies, 27% of respondents said their organisations have distinct ethical standards for gen AI. Report findings suggest organisations where ethical guidelines are absent or underutilised may continue to be exposed to risks and miss opportunities to enhance stakeholder trust and build social, reputational, and financial value.

Key findings of the survey include: