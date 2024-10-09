Between Software Innovation And Critical Security, Developers Often Make Compromises

Open-source OS were the preferred foundational platform for 44% of developers, with an additional 25% indicating no preference for either open-source or proprietary offerings. Open-source platforms are often adopted within development environments due to widespread familiarity with the technology and their open availability.

However, critically, they do not carry the same safety certifications as many proprietary options, which go through verification and testing to ensure international safety requirements are met.

"Developers are under growing pressure to meet deadlines and budgets, which is why pre-certified software is so important to enabling organisations to not only meet their goals but do so without compromise," said John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX.