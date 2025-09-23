Best New Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: OnePlus Nord CE5, Realme P4 Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo, More

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is built for the Indian user's daily demands. It features a large 6.8-inch, 144Hz display, perfect for smooth viewing and gaming. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, ensuring lag-free performance for both work and entertainment. Its primary 50MP AI camera captures sharp, vibrant photos in various settings. With a massive 7,000mAh battery and 80W ultra charge, it offers non-stop use, while its IP65 rating provides robust protection against dust and water.