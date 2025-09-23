Best New Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: OnePlus Nord CE5, Realme P4 Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo, More
A flood of new smartphones has hit the market, with several noteworthy models from brands like Realme, Oppo, and Vivo making a strong impression in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. This competitive space is now home to five devices that stand out for their impressive specifications and features, offering consumers a compelling mix of performance, photography, and battery life.
OnePlus Nord CE5: Starts At Rs 23,499
The OnePlus Nord CE5 is a mid-range contender that punches above its weight. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, delivering flagship-class performance with an AnTuTu score over 1.47 million. The device features OnePlus's largest-ever 7,100mAh battery. Gamers will appreciate the 120fps support for titles like BGMI and CODM on its 6.77-inch 120Hz Amoled display. A 50MP Sony main camera with OIS and advanced AI features enhance both photography and productivity.
Realme P4 Pro 5G: Starts At Rs 23,999
The Realme P4 Pro 5G is built for the Indian user's daily demands. It features a large 6.8-inch, 144Hz display, perfect for smooth viewing and gaming. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, ensuring lag-free performance for both work and entertainment. Its primary 50MP AI camera captures sharp, vibrant photos in various settings. With a massive 7,000mAh battery and 80W ultra charge, it offers non-stop use, while its IP65 rating provides robust protection against dust and water.
iQOO Neo 10R: Starts At Rs 24,998
The iQOO Neo 10R is a performance powerhouse, driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform. It’s engineered for serious gamers, offering stable 90fps gameplay for over five hours, supported by a 6043 sq mm vapour chamber for efficient cooling. The phone features India's slimmest 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It boasts an immersive 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz Amoled display and a versatile 50MP Sony OIS camera. The device is also rated IP65, ensuring durability against dust and water.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Starts At Rs 25,259
The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro blends a distinctive design with solid performance, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Its standout feature is the Glyph Interface on the transparent back, which uses LED strips for notifications and more. The phone sports a 6.77-inch 120Hz Amoled display and a versatile triple-camera system, including a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. With a 5,000mAh battery and 50W fast charging, it offers reliable daily use.
Oppo K13 Turbo: Starts At Rs 24,999
The Oppo K13 Turbo is a phone built for serious performance, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 6.8-inch Amoled display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery, supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for minimal downtime. The phone is also designed with durability in mind, featuring IPX8 water resistance. Its dual-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, and it comes with AI features to enhance photos and productivity.