Berger Paints Selects HPE’s SD-WAN Solution For Security, Network Optimisation

Berger Paints India Ltd. has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution to enhance and optimise its wide-area network connectivity across its 160 branches in India, including data centres, disaster recovery sites, and headquarters.

With the solution, Berger Paints can reduce the time spent querying and downloading large enterprise resource planning reports. Through the inbuilt WAN optimisation feature, response times can be faster for critical business applications, including ERP and SharePoint, with a reduction in data sent over WAN. This can potentially improve IT operations, especially for remote and low-bandwidth branch locations.

“Selecting HPE Aruba Networking underscores our commitment to digital transformation initiatives, allowing us to improve our application availability, user experiences, and overall network performance,” said Partha Protim Mondal, chief information officer, Berger Paints India Ltd. “By implementing SD-WAN, we can respond more quickly to our business demands with increased productivity and a higher return on investment."

The SD-WAN solution uses a centralised control function to securely steer traffic across the WAN and directly to trusted SaaS and IaaS providers. This can improve application performance and user experience and help reduce IT costs by replacing high-cost MPLS WAN links with broadband. With the built-in firewall, the HPE Aruba Networking SD-WAN solution utilises secured local internet breakouts over broadband.

“Centralised control and simplified management are imperatives to securely connect enterprise networks, branch offices, and data centres. For Berger Paints, our cutting-edge SD-WAN solution will improve the quality of their service, latency, and load issues,” said Prakash Krishnamoorthy, director, India at HPE Aruba Networking.