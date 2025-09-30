BenQ W4100i Impressions: A Premium Home Projector That Demands Space

This isn’t the kind of projector you casually place on a side table and point at a wall. At 6.1kg, it is heavy, bulky, and best suited for a permanent setup ideally done by a professional. The build feels reassuringly solid, which makes sense given the positioning, and there is a neat hidden bay for the Android TV dongle. Oddly enough, BenQ doesn’t bundle the HDMI adapter needed to connect it, at least in the Indian box. I ended up using my Apple TV 4K for testing instead.

Connectivity is generous. You get three HDMI 2.1 ports with one supporting eARC/CEC, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, SPDIF, RS232, and a 12V trigger for motorised screens. This means you’re covered for most kinds of setups, whether that is a dedicated AV room or a living room that doubles as one.