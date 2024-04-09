BenQ Launches Mac-Compatible 4K UHD Designer Monitor

Display technology company BenQ launched PD3225U, a 32-inch 4K UHD designer monitor that is compatible with Mac through Thunderbolt 3 integration.

The monitor features an M-Book mode, which helps colour matching with Mac devices, and a KVM switch to control two PCs from one keyboard/mouse, according to the company. Daisy chain support allows workspace expansion with dual 4K displays, and BenQ’s Display Pilot 2 software enables intuitive display management.

The PD3225U leverages BenQ's AQCOLOR technology to deliver improved image quality through 4K UHD resolution. According to BenQ, it offers 98% Display P3 colour gamut coverage and Delta E≤2 colour accuracy validated by Calman, Pantone and Pantone Skin Tone certifications.

The monitor uses BenQ's Uniformity Technology to offer consistent colour accuracy across display, along with IPS Black technology for a 2000:1 contrast ratio, rendering 35% deeper blacks, the company said. It has HDR400 support, adjustable ergonomics and utilises 85% recycled plastics.