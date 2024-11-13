'Bengal Cat' Cyberattack: Search These Six Words On Google And You May Get Hacked

Through a cyberattack technique known as GootLoader that uses search engine optimisation poisoning, hackers are luring unsuspecting users to type these six words on Google and clicking malicious links.

Sophos’ investigation revealed that the threat actor was using SEO poisoning through an easily accessed online forum found via a simple Google search, initiated by the user for “Do you need a license to own a Bengal cat in Australia” or other related phrases.

If unsuspecting users click on malicious links, a suspicious .zip file containing malicious payloads may get downloaded to their systems. If malware remains undetected on the victim’s machine, a highly elusive information stealer may also get installed in the user’s network. This can further be used to deploy ransomware or other tools on the machine that could compromise personal data, including login credentials, bank details and other information.

Sophos’ analysis identified multiple domain names that were classified as malware. The cybersecurity company also provided a list of indicators of compromise.