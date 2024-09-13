Beetel Teletech, Netweb Collaborate To Distribute High-Performance Computing Solutions

Bharti Airtel-owned Beetel Teletech Ltd. has partnered with IT hardware maker Netweb Technologies India Ltd. to distribute high-performance computing solutions.

The partnership seeks to leverage Beetel’s distribution network to enhance technological infrastructure across sectors like information technology, entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance, data centres and government entities.

According to industry estimates, the global market for high-performance computing is expected to increase from $54.39 billion in 2024 to $109.99 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2%.

“As India embraces advanced technologies like AI, quantum computing, cloud-based high-performance and complex application management, the demand for high-performance computing is set to grow significantly,” said Sanjeev Chhabra, managing director and chief executive at Beetel. “This partnership with Netweb Technologies India Ltd. represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering next-generation technology solutions.”

Under this collaboration, Beetel will distribute Netweb’s suite of high-end computing solutions, which includes HPC systems, private cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure, AI systems, enterprise workstations, high-performance storage and data centre servers, according to Beetel.

Netweb Technologies India Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said the partnership will ensure that HPC solutions reach the industries that need them the most.

“At Netweb Technologies, our commitment to the Make in India mission goes beyond manufacturing world-class products—it’s about empowering India’s critical sectors with the best-in-class technology. This collaboration not only enhances our reach but also solidifies our role in supporting India’s technological self-reliance and economic development,” Lodha said.