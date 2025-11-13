Battlegrounds Mobile India 4.1 Update: Theme, Gameplay, Characters, Weapons, Royale Pass, How To Download

Theme: At its core is Frosty Funland, a winter mode blanketing Erangel in snow with festive structures, interactive seasonal elements, and spots like Penguin Town (or Penguinville) — a high-loot hotspot with hidden crates inside giant penguin statues that sparks intense fights.

Special Character: The update features Anamika, the Haunted Indian Bride, who appears as a non-playable character across various spots on Erangel. She triggers boss fights at key sites, dropping tokens redeemable in the Play & Win shop for extra goodies, including Lucky Spin tickets, and rewards such as gold-grade skins.

New Vehicles And Weapons: The update adds various mobility elements, including Magic Ice Skates for swift gliding and jumps on ice; Penguin Snowmobiles, a four-seater vehicle for land/water travel firing snowballs; and Salted Fish Rocket Launcher for enemy-slowing ice traps.

A16 Royale Pass: The A16 Royale Pass gets a glacier theme with premium icy rewards, such as upgradable Glacier MG3 with evolving frost effects/animations and M762 Glacier Edition with unique kill effects and banners.