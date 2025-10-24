Battlegrounds Mobile India 4.1 Update: Release Date, Winter-Themed Gameplay, Map, Royale Pass, Features
The BGMI 4.1 update is generating buzz in the gaming community, with leaks revealing exciting features for the upcoming patch. The update will reportedly introduce a winter-themed Frosty Funland mode, complete with winter-centred setting, gameplay, and more.
BGMI 4.1 Update Release Date
The BGMI 4.1 update is expected to roll out between Nov. 11–16 on Android and iOS, based on Krafton’s two-month update cycle following the Sept. 11 release of the BGMI 4.0. The launch date for the winter-themed event is being pegged at Nov. 12, although there is no official word from Krafton yet. Patch notes and in-game events can be expected in the second week of November.
BGMI 4.1 Update: Winter Theme And Gameplay
The BGMI 4.1 update promises a visually stunning winter battleground experience. The Frosty Funland mode will transform Erangel into a snowy wonderland with icy locations like Penguinville and Penguin Towns, featuring snow-covered landscapes, interactive exploration, themed loot, and weather effects impacting movement and combat.
New gameplay elements are tipped to include Magic Ice Skates for gliding across frozen surfaces, Penguin Snowmobiles that shoot slowing snowballs, and a Salted Fish Rocket Launcher creating icy traps.
The update also introduces an NPC Crests System for collecting tokens to redeem rewards, alongside Enhancement Elixirs for temporary ability boosts. Players can look forward to themed rewards, mythic outfits, and a new Royale Pass tied to the festive mode.
The A16 Royale Pass will reportedly feature a captivating glacier theme packed with icy weapons. Highlights include upgradable skins like the Glacier MG3, boasting evolving frosty effects and animations, and the M762 Glacier Edition, rumoured to include a unique kill effect and icy banner.
A potential Kar98k Glacier variant may also debut. The winter theme extends to intricate ice-patterned helmets and a crystal-covered UAZ vehicle skin, enhancing the frosty aesthetic.