Battery Running Down After iOS 26 Update? Apple Claims 'It's Normal'

Apple officially launched iOS 26 earlier this week. The latest release introduces a host of fresh features, including call screening and a reimagined Liquid Glass interface. However, several users have complained of poor battery life in their devices following the update.

According to Apple, it’s perfectly normal if battery life drops after updating: this change should only be short-lived. Apple has brought out a support document explaining why users may experience poor battery life after a software update.

“Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps,” Apple said in the document.

In other words, you can expect your iPhone’s battery to drain faster and the device to feel warmer for a short period after a major software update.