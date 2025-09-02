Apple iPhone 17 Price, Launch Date, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features — Everything We Know To Date

Contrary to earlier speculations that the vanilla variant will be equipped with the older A18 processor from the iPhone 16, analysts now suggest that the iPhone 17 will feature the new and powerful A19 chipset. This is likely to improve both device performance and efficiency. However, it may not see enhancements in RAM and might still include 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Regarding cameras, the standard iPhone 17 is predicted to include an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, while the wide and ultrawide cameras may remain unchanged. It could pack a 3,600mAh battery.

The base iPhone 17 is anticipated to boast a 6.3-inch display, larger than the 6.1-inch screen found on the iPhone 16. Additionally, the base edition is expected to feature a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel this year, improving from the 60Hz display of its predecessor. An aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 is also likely.

The base iPhone 17 is expected to be available in the following colours: black, white, pastel blue, and light pink.