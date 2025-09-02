Apple iPhone 17 Price, Launch Date, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features — Everything We Know To Date
It’s important to watch the base iPhone 17 closely, because the vanilla variants continue to be the top sellers.
Apple’s “awe dropping” launch event is just a week away, where it will unveil the iPhone 17 series. Although the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max and the sleek, lightweight iPhone 17 Air are attracting the most attention, it’s important to watch the base iPhone 17 closely as well, because the vanilla iPhones continue to be the top sellers.
iPhone 17 Price
The iPhone 17 series is expected to see a price increase of $50-$100. This means the base iPhone 17’s price could go up to $849 or $899, compared to the iPhone 16’s cost of $799.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date, Size, Camera, Battery, Display, Features — All You Need To Know
iPhone 17 Launch Date
The base iPhone 17 is set to be released at the Apple event on Sept. 9 alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. The keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET in the US, and 10:30 p.m. in India.
iPhone 17 Specs And Features
Contrary to earlier speculations that the vanilla variant will be equipped with the older A18 processor from the iPhone 16, analysts now suggest that the iPhone 17 will feature the new and powerful A19 chipset. This is likely to improve both device performance and efficiency. However, it may not see enhancements in RAM and might still include 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
Regarding cameras, the standard iPhone 17 is predicted to include an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, while the wide and ultrawide cameras may remain unchanged. It could pack a 3,600mAh battery.
The base iPhone 17 is anticipated to boast a 6.3-inch display, larger than the 6.1-inch screen found on the iPhone 16. Additionally, the base edition is expected to feature a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel this year, improving from the 60Hz display of its predecessor. An aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 is also likely.
The base iPhone 17 is expected to be available in the following colours: black, white, pastel blue, and light pink.