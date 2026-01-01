'Ban Grok In India': Here's Why xAI Platform's Image Editing Feature Has Come Under Fire

Billionaire Elon Musk's xAI, which powers the AI chatbot Grok, has come under fire across the globe due to privacy concerns as well as the generation of non-consensual explicit images of people.

A section of Indian netizens called for a ban of Grok and xAI in the country for its failure to restrict these practices.

Users pointed to a trend where images of people would be shared on X by users, who would then tag Grok and maliciously ask it to alter the photos to make them explicit.