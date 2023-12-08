Baldur’s Gate 3 Trumps Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 In The Game Awards 2023

It sold 2.5 million copies just 24 hours after its release on Oct. 20, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation game, as per Gamespot . The game also earned an 8/10 rating on IGN.

But it was Baldur’s Gate 3 that stole the show. Following its August release, the game generated much excitement within the PC-gaming community, mainly because of its availability on video game digital distributor Steam. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is only exclusive to the PS5 console.

Apart from winning the Game of the Year title, Baldur's Gate 3 also won in the Best Community Sport, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer and Players’ Voice categories.

The other key winner from the awards was Alan Wake 2. Developed by Epic Games, the survival horror game won the Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction categories.

Expectations are now high with the release of Rockstar Games Inc.'s Grand Theft Auto VI trailer on Dec. 5. Since its release, the trailer has raked up over 126 million views.

The Game Awards 2023 also offered a glimpse into the future of the gaming community, with developers announcing their latest projects.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch in 2025, Capcom Co. announced. Hello Games Ltd., the developer behind No Man’s Sky, also unveiled a new game called Light No Fire.

Larian Studios also announced Baldur's Gate 3 on X-Box, while Square Enix Holdings Co. confirmed a new DLC for Final Fantasy XVI Stealth.