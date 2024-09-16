B2B Engineering Services Startup Venttup Raises Seed Funding From Unicorn India Ventures

Venttup Ventures, a B2B engineering services startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Unicorn India Ventures. The funds raised will be used for accelerating business growth and technology development for indigenisation programme management, Venttup said.

Founded by Sandeep Nair, M. Wasim Ankli and Joseph Panakkal, the startup provides sustainable and localised industrial B2B services to its client base, including Fortune 100 companies. Venttup aims to improve the manufacturing landscape by uniting micro, small and medium enterprises on a single digital platform.

The company assists large enterprises in outsourcing their engineering needs while enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint through cloud manufacturing and sustainable practices. It offers localised production of engineering solutions and customised, complex components across the energy, electric vehicle, aerospace and defence sectors.

Bikram Mahajan, partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Venttup is addressing a major gap in the fragmented industrial B2B services market by building a scalable, transparent platform that redefines how India’s manufacturing sector operates. Their digital-first approach to outsourced enterprise-grade capex at scale is setting new benchmarks in transparency and operational efficiency.”

The startup has achieved annual recurring revenue of Rs 2 crore and an order pipeline of Rs 20 crore, and works with Fortune 100 companies across sectors such as aerospace, green hydrogen, clean energy and shipbuilding.

“Venttup tackles a major manufacturing challenge by reducing reliance on imported components—by promoting the 'China plus one' strategy and aligning with government initiatives to increase local content in critical projects," said Sandeep Nair, co-founder and chief executive officer of Venttup Ventures.

The startup aims to expand its domestic footprint by establishing operations across India and leverage the country’s manufacturing capabilities to enter focus markets such as the Middle East and Africa, Europe and North America.

The company recently launched new business verticals, including the GATE Process, a proprietary methodology mirroring Agile/Scrum principles for component localisation. It also introduced an evaporative cooling system for industrial and commercial applications. Venttup has also launched an environmental, social and governance advisory business aimed at empowering MSMEs to enhance their ESG initiatives.