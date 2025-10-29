Microsoft Suffers Cloud Outage Days After Amazon Incident

Microsoft Corp. has suffered an outage in its Azure cloud service that has disrupted its own products and the operations of several companies, including Alaska Airlines.

“Microsoft 365 services are experiencing downstream impact related to the ongoing Azure outage,” the company said in a post on social media network X Wednesday.

Microsoft has identified portions of internal infrastructure experiencing connectivity issues and is working on recovery, the company said.

The outage hit a service, called Azure Front Door, that acts as an entry point for web applications built atop the company’s servers. That product includes tools that route internet traffic to nearby data centers for faster access. Azure’s status page reported network issues at its regions worldwide.

Other major sites like that of Starbucks Corp. and Kroger Co. were down Wednesday, though those companies hadn’t identified the source of the issue.

Microsoft declined to comment beyond its public status updates.

Issue reports spiked on Downdetector shortly after 11 a.m. in New York.

Last week Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud division suffered one of the worst outages in its history, taking down its most important cluster of data centers and disrupting the operations of hundreds of companies and consumer apps. The event dragged on for about 15 hours before the company managed to get all of its services back online.