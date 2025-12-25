AWS Servers Down — Check Games And Websites Affected
A widespread Amazon Web Services (AWS) lag is disrupting multiple popular online gaming platforms, leaving thousands of players unable to log in or play.
According to outage tracking site Downdetector, more than 4,000 users in the U.S. have reported AWS-related issues. The impact is particularly severe for ARC Raiders, which saw nearly 35,000 outage reports, with players citing server connection errors.
(Image: DownDetector)
Other affected titles include Fortnite, Rocket League, and several games under the Epic Games umbrella. Players are experiencing login failures, matchmaking errors, and server timeouts across platforms. Reports also indicate disruptions to Steam and PlayStation Network, suggesting the outage spans multiple ecosystems.
AWS, which powers backend services for many gaming companies, has not yet issued an official statement on the cause or estimated recovery time. Historically, similar outages have taken 1–3 hours to resolve.
Gamers are advised to monitor official status pages such as status.epicgames.com and AWS service health dashboards for real-time updates.
Outage In October 2025
AWS experienced a major outage earlier this year, primarily impacting its US-EAST-1 region (Northern Virginia data center). The disruption began in the early hours of a Monday and caused widespread service failures across the internet.
The outage led to high error rates and latency in critical AWS services such as EC2, S3, DynamoDB, Lambda, and more. This ripple effect disrupted thousands of websites, apps, and platforms globally, including gaming, streaming, and enterprise systems.
AWS’s health dashboard reported that over 50 services were affected, with Amazon DynamoDB completely down during the peak of the outage.
While AWS did not disclose the exact root cause, officials confirmed there was no evidence of a cyberattack or external interference. Industry experts suggested the issue likely stemmed from network congestion, hardware failure, or configuration errors—common triggers for previous AWS incidents.
The outage affected major online services, including popular games like Fortnite, Rocket League, as well as numerous applications like Snapchat, Canva, and Perplexity. AWS restored services after several hours, but the incident highlighted the vulnerability of centralised cloud infrastructure.