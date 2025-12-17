AWS, Cloudflare To YouTube, X: Here Are The Largest Global Outages Of 2025

Amazon Web Services, PlayStation, Cloudflare, YouTube and X topped the list of the largest global outages in 2025, according to Downdetector data polled by Ookla, an internet speed monitoring firm.

AWS led the list with 17 million user reports of an outage on Oct. 20, naming Amazon (both the online marketplace and the 'Prime' streaming service) as well as a plethora of other websites dependent on AWS infrastructure.

These websites included social media platforms like Snapchat, Discord and Reddit, as well as streaming services like Netflix, Spotify and Disney+ along with video games like Fortnite and Roblox. Banking apps like Robinhood and Coinbase were also in the list. The outage lasted for 15 hours.

PlayStation saw the second largest incident of outages with 3.9 million user reports on Feb. 7 as seen on the PlayStation Network Downdetector page. Users lost access to online multiplayer video games, the PlayStation store PlayStation Plus games and many other features for 24 hours on their gaming consoles.

Cloudflare had the third most prominent instance of outages with 3.3 million user reports on Nov. 18, owing to a global disruption in the platform's core cloud infrastructure that took place over the course of five hours. AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude and AWS were affected, along with finance apps like Groww and Zerodha.

Other prominent apps and websites such as Spotify, X, Canva, Shopify as well as online video games like League Of Legends were affected by the outage.

YouTube was fourth on the list with 3 million reports on its outage on Oct. 15. It lasted up to two hours with users not being able to play videos on the platform.

Social media platform 'X' came in fifth place with 2 million reports on its outage on March 3, the outage was due to a "targeted cyberattack", according to a statement from billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the platform.