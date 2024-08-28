Autonom8 Partners With HDB Financial Services To Improve Customer Loan Journey
Autonom8, a provider of generative artificial intelligence-enabled automation solutions, has partnered with HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company, to provide quicker and more efficient loan solutions to customers by leveraging hyper-automation. HDBFS aims to upgrade its customer loan experience by leveraging Autonom8’s low-code technology.
The partnership will seek to help HDBFS adapt faster to consumer insights and improve customer experience. Customers will have access to self-service options, improving the loan journey, and the integration of the low-code platform will help in automating and streamlining intricate workflows. Additionally, the platform will also enable customised user journeys, HDBFS said.
"Digitisation is core to our strategy and underpins our commitment for better customer engagement and efficient business processes in driving sustainable growth," Venkata Swamy, chief digital and marketing officer at HDBFS, said. "We look forward to enhancing our service capabilities and continue to offer superior experience to our customers using advanced technologies, prioritising customer satisfaction."
This partnership aligns with Autonom8's mission to leverage advanced technologies to transform business processes, Chief Executive Officer Balakrishnan Kavikkal said. "Our low-code platform is designed to automate and streamline complex workflows, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."