Autonom8 Partners With HDB Financial Services To Improve Customer Loan Journey

Autonom8, a provider of generative artificial intelligence-enabled automation solutions, has partnered with HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company, to provide quicker and more efficient loan solutions to customers by leveraging hyper-automation. HDBFS aims to upgrade its customer loan experience by leveraging Autonom8’s low-code technology.

The partnership will seek to help HDBFS adapt faster to consumer insights and improve customer experience. Customers will have access to self-service options, improving the loan journey, and the integration of the low-code platform will help in automating and streamlining intricate workflows. Additionally, the platform will also enable customised user journeys, HDBFS said.