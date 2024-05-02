Atlassian Launches New AI-Powered Tool To Unlock Enterprise Knowledge
The tool’s search feature helps teams find the exact information they need across volumes of data.
Team collaboration and productivity software provider Atlassian Corporation has launched Rovo, which leverages generative artificial intelligence to help teams find, learn, and act on information available on internal tools.
The tool’s search feature helps teams find the exact information they need across volumes of data. According to Atlassian, the feature can pull information from tools such as Google Drive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Teams, GitHub, Slack and Figma to deliver comprehensive answers.
The tool allows teams to gain a deeper understanding of their company’s data through AI-driven insights, knowledge cards and AI chat. Specialised agents can be added to workflows to handle time-consuming tasks and to complete projects.
Rovo’s data model called ‘teamwork graph’ connects data from Atlassian tools and other SaaS apps to offer a comprehensive view of an organisation’s goals, knowledge, teams, and work. With new tool connection, team action, and project event, the teamwork graph draws more connections and expands its knowledge.
“It will solve the highly complex problem of search and knowledge discovery, and be able to act on this information across both Atlassian and third-party tools. Rovo adds the power of infinitive AI-driven teammates that you can customise to your team’s needs,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-chief executive officer at Atlassian.
The tool provides personalised and contextual search results. Employees see only the information they’re supposed to see, while restricted data remains private, Atlassian said. When answering questions, it surfaces related topics and follow-up questions that can be used for further details.
With Rovo Chat, teams can engage in conversations for generating new ideas, get feedback and resolve issues.
Atlassian also made other product-related announcements:
AI-Enhanced Editor: Available across Trello, Bitbucket and Jira Product Discovery, AI-enhanced editor allows users to generate pull request summaries, release notes and other pieces of information.
AI Summaries: Soon to be available on Jira, AI summaries will allow users to get a summary of third-party links directly from a Smart Link hover card. On Confluence, comment summaries will enable users to sort through comments.
AI Breakdowns: Atlassian Intelligence takes users' work items and proposes a way to break it down into actionable pieces.
Task Automation: Coming to Jira products, task automation will enable users to use natural language to create automation rules.
AI Analysis: New, predefined queries and chart templates make reporting and analysis easier. With AI-powered chart insights, key trends are automatically identified, so that users can act on them quickly.