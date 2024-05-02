Atlassian Launches New AI-Powered Tool To Unlock Enterprise Knowledge

Team collaboration and productivity software provider Atlassian Corporation has launched Rovo, which leverages generative artificial intelligence to help teams find, learn, and act on information available on internal tools.

The tool’s search feature helps teams find the exact information they need across volumes of data. According to Atlassian, the feature can pull information from tools such as Google Drive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Teams, GitHub, Slack and Figma to deliver comprehensive answers.

The tool allows teams to gain a deeper understanding of their company’s data through AI-driven insights, knowledge cards and AI chat. Specialised agents can be added to workflows to handle time-consuming tasks and to complete projects.

Rovo’s data model called ‘teamwork graph’ connects data from Atlassian tools and other SaaS apps to offer a comprehensive view of an organisation’s goals, knowledge, teams, and work. With new tool connection, team action, and project event, the teamwork graph draws more connections and expands its knowledge.

“It will solve the highly complex problem of search and knowledge discovery, and be able to act on this information across both Atlassian and third-party tools. Rovo adds the power of infinitive AI-driven teammates that you can customise to your team’s needs,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-chief executive officer at Atlassian.

The tool provides personalised and contextual search results. Employees see only the information they’re supposed to see, while restricted data remains private, Atlassian said. When answering questions, it surfaces related topics and follow-up questions that can be used for further details.

With Rovo Chat, teams can engage in conversations for generating new ideas, get feedback and resolve issues.

Atlassian also made other product-related announcements: