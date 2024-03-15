Atlassian Introduces Advanced AI, Visual Tools To Work Management Products

Atlassian Corp., a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has introduced new artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities to Loom, an asynchronous video communication tool, and Trello, a visual personal productivity tool.

The company also announced the general availability of whiteboards, a freeform canvas feature in its Confluence product.

The features are aimed at making visual collaborations easier for different tasks, including weekly meetings or catchups, tracking the progress of a project, or brainstorming new ideas.

While traditional collaboration methods, like synchronous meetings and sharing a written page, are still popular, new content types can improve the user experience with personalisation and visualisation.

“As employees seek new ways to connect, the use of visual collaboration tools is on the rise. Video, digital canvases and other non-text content types are enhancing or replacing written updates,” said Erika Trautman, head of product, work management, Atlassian. “The new AI features in Loom and Trello will drive meaningful collaboration and increase personal productivity in the age of distributed work,” she said.

Loom is an asynchronous video communication tool that lets people record and share themselves and their work. Loom AI was introduced in 2023 with time-saving features like auto-generated titles, chapters and summaries for each video message.

According to Atlassian, the three new Loom AI features that will help share videos faster include:

Auto Message Composer: Writes a message to create context for sharing the video.

Auto CTA: Automatically suggests a custom call-to-action button on a finished video.

Edit By Transcript: Removes any unwanted filler words or pauses after a video is recorded.

Using Atlassian Intelligence for Trello, now available in beta, users can generate new content, summarise or shorten existing content, find action items in the content, and improve spelling and grammar. Coloured and collapsable lists in Trello, for better organisation and a refreshing visual makeover, have also been introduced, the company said.

Confluence whiteboards provide freeform surfaces designed to capture unstructured work, like brainstorming and early planning, before it is documented on a Confluence page. Confluence whiteboards will also be integrated with Jira, Atlassian said.