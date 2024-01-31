Atlassian Appoints Shamik Sharma As Head Of Engineering In India

Team collaboration and productivity software provider Atlassian Corp. has announced the appointment of Shamik Sharma as head of engineering, commerce and enterprise agility. He will report directly to Rajeev Rajan, chief technology officer at Atlassian.

Sharma has close to three decades of experience in the field of technology and engineering. He spent the past more than five years at Cure.fit/Cult.sport, a company he co-founded.

Prior to that, he served as CTO and chief product officer at Myntra. Sharma has also held senior leadership positions at Lytro Inc., RockYou, Yahoo!, Confluent Software and HP, among others.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Sharma has expertise in product development in e-commerce, gaming, digital media, social networks, enterprise software and consumer electronics domains.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajan said, “Shamik’s experience in technology and e-commerce will add much value to Atlassian, both globally and in India. As India is our fastest-growing R&D site globally, we’re confident that Shamik will only help accelerate our path to building a world-class engineering team.”

“With a great passion for building products and combined technical expertise, I’m excited to be joining Atlassian in its mission to unleash the potential of every team. I look forward to leveraging the potential of Atlassian engineering talent to build innovative new products that enhance workplace collaboration,” Sharma said.