As iPhone 17 Launch Draws Near, Apple Preparing To Release iOS 18.7, iOS 26
As iPhone 17 Launch Draws Near, Apple Preparing To Release iOS 18.7, iOS 26

iOS 18.7 will be the last update available for some iPhones.

01 Sep 2025, 05:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
While the spotlight is on iOS 26, Apple is also developing iOS 18.7 for older iPhones, even as iPhone 17 launch draws closer. (Source: Apple)
Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPhone 17 series alongside exciting software updates next week. While the spotlight is on iOS 26, the Cupertino major is also developing iOS 18.7 for older iPhones.

iOS 18.7 Update For Older iPhones

iOS 18.7 will be available for devices such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, among others. iOS 18.7 will also be the last update available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. These phones will no longer receive new software since they do not support iOS 26. 

For those using these iPhones, iOS 18.7 will provide essential updates that help prolong the lifespan of their devices. Apple’s iOS 18.7 is likely to prioritise maintaining device security and stability rather than introducing eye-catching new features. The update will primarily address security vulnerabilities and enhance performance of older iPhones.

When Will iOS 26 Arrive?

Based on Apple’s typical timeline, the update is expected to be released in mid-September. Historically, iOS launches have consistently occurred in September, aligning with Apple's established pattern. Below are the release dates over the years:

  • iOS 18: Sept. 16, 2024

  • iOS 17:  Sept. 18, 2023

  • iOS 16: Sept. 12, 2022

  • iOS 15: Sept. 20, 2021

  • iOS 14: Sept. 16, 2020

Last year, Apple launched iOS 18 exactly one week after the yearly keynote and four days before the availability of the iPhone 16 series. This indicates that iOS 26 may be released on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

