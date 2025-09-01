As iPhone 17 Launch Draws Near, Apple Preparing To Release iOS 18.7, iOS 26

iOS 18.7 will be available for devices such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, among others. iOS 18.7 will also be the last update available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. These phones will no longer receive new software since they do not support iOS 26.

For those using these iPhones, iOS 18.7 will provide essential updates that help prolong the lifespan of their devices. Apple’s iOS 18.7 is likely to prioritise maintaining device security and stability rather than introducing eye-catching new features. The update will primarily address security vulnerabilities and enhance performance of older iPhones.