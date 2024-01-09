As Connected Products Rise, 65% Consumers Prefer Single Interface For Devices: Capgemini

Connected devices have become an integral part of life for consumers, with over one-third planning to buy more connected devices in 2024, and health and home security devices are set to drive the most sales, according to a survey conducted by Capgemini Research Institute.

The survey found that 67% of consumers consider connected products a necessity, and 41% said they help them to save time and make them less aggravated. The report added that while consumers have a huge appetite for connected products, they expect vendors to take greater responsibility for sustainability issues such as e-waste and ensure stronger data protection.

Consumer Preferences And Trends

Below are some notable consumer trends and preferences, according to the survey.

Entertainment Devices And Connected Vehicles: With four in five consumers owning a connected entertainment system, including smart TVs and gaming systems, connected entertainment devices are the most popular. Connected vehicles also continue to rise in popularity, with 60% of consumers now owning one.

Smart Home Security And Smart Healthcare: These are the leading product categories for intended purchases over the next 12 months, suggesting an increasing emphasis on personal safety, well-being and further integration of technology into daily life.

Voice Assistants: There is increasing adoption of voice assistants, with 85% of consumers using some kind of voice assistant at home, on their mobile or in their car. Primary usage is for browsing or researching products and services.

Wearables: A majority of consumers are looking to cut down their screen time and, hence, willing to try wearables as alternative to cellphones. Healthcare wearables is one of the leading product categories for intended purchases, with 29% of consumers planning to buy one over the next 12 months.

Concerns Around Interoperability, Data Privacy And Sustainability

According to the survey, getting interoperability and ease of use addressed should be a priority for connected product companies. Navigating between device ecosystems can be challenging: 65% of consumers said it would be more convenient if there was a single interface for all connected products.

Consumer awareness about e-waste and carbon footprints is also rising; 68% of respondents want organisations that develop the products to ensure they are sustainable and to get information on the carbon footprint of the devices. Consumers also showed concerns around the lack of recycling avenues and ways to responsibly dispose of e-waste, with 50% having obsolete technology products at home that they feel unable to dispose of safely.

Another consumer concern is data security, with just 36% expressing satisfaction with the privacy offered by the connected products. While trust levels in the data produced by healthcare wearables is high, 56% of respondents felt vulnerable about companies having access to their health data through connected products.