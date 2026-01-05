'No Place In Europe': EU Tightens Stance Against Musk's Grok AI Over Sexually Explicit Images

The European Commission is "very seriously looking into" complaints from users regarding people abusing the AI chatbot Grok's image generation feature to make and circulate non-consensual explicit images of others.

"Grok is now offering a 'spicy mode' showing explicit sexual content with some output generated with childlike images. This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling," EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters.

"This has no place in Europe," they added.

Complaints started rolling in after xAI's Grok Chatbot had an "edit image" feature, which was released in the latter half of December 2025.

Billionaire Elon Musk's X social media platform was rife with users tagging Grok and asking it render other users in a sexually explicit manner, with reports of minors also being targeted by these malicious attacks, according to reports.

xAI had stated that it was currently undertaking work to fix this issue in its chatbot.

Paris's Public Prosecutor Office also broadened its inquiry into X in order to include these allegations that the creation and proliferation of child pornography was being undertaken on the platform and that Grok was used to do so.

X had already landed in hot water with the EU when the European body levied a €120-million fine on the platform for the violation of its content moderation law.

Under the Digital Services Act, the EU can fine online platforms for up to 6% of its yearly global revenue for failure to tackle illegal content and disinformation or follow transparency rules.

The probe has been ongoing since December 2023.

"I think X is very well aware that we're very serious about DSA enforcement, they will remember the fine that they have received from us back in December. So, we encourage all companies to be compliant because the commission is serious about enforcement," Regnier said.