Karwa Chauth 2025: Five Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompts To Generate Couple Images

Married women are preparing to celebrate the arrival of Karwa Chauth with deep devotion, beautiful attire and rituals on Friday. Karwa Chauth is an annual festival, observed mainly in north India, in which married women pray for the well-being and prosperity of their husbands.

Apart from traditional rituals, there is an exciting new addition to the festival celebrations, the use of Google's viral Gemini Nano Banana AI image tool.

The AI-powered tool, which became popular for its toy-style avatars and nostalgic recreations, is now being used to create Karwa Chauth-themed images.

From hyper-realistic portraits in traditional attire to festive edits, Nano Banana is capturing the essence of love and togetherness. With these edits, the tool is helping people make this day even more memorable with their loved ones.