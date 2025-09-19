Google Will Now Let You Share Gemini AI Assistants With Others

Users can now share their custom AI assistants known as 'gems' with others, according to a web post from Google on Wednesday.

Gems are custom-made AI assistants, created by users to accomplish specific objectives and help them save time on repetitive prompting.

"Whether you’ve crafted a detailed vacation guide for your family, a story-writing partner for your creative team or a personalized meal planner for a friend, sharing your Gems makes collaboration easier," the web post said.

Sharing a gem is similar to sharing files from Google Drive. To share their Gems users have to open up 'gem manager' from their Gemini AI website and click on "Share" next to the Gem created.

Users can control who views their Gems and who can edit them using similar settings as Google Drive.

The Gems feature was first introduced in 2024 with Gemini Advanced. Gemini also offers pre-made gems to users, such as writing editor, career advisor, coding assistant, learning coach and brainstorming partner.

It was initially exclusive to users who subscribed to Gemini Advanced but was eventually expanded to Gemini Business and Enterprise users in more than 150 countries. Access to Gems was expanded to all users in March, along with support for uploading files for further personalisation.