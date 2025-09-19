Business NewsTechnologyGoogle Will Now Let You Share Gemini AI Assistants With Others
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Will Now Let You Share Gemini AI Assistants With Others

Users can control who views their Gems and who can edit them using similar settings as Google Drive.

19 Sep 2025, 06:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Users can control who views their Gems and who can edit them using similar settings as Google Drive. (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Users can control who views their Gems and who can edit them using similar settings as Google Drive. (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Users can now share their custom AI assistants known as 'gems' with others, according to a web post from Google on Wednesday.

Gems are custom-made AI assistants, created by users to accomplish specific objectives and help them save time on repetitive prompting.

"Whether you’ve crafted a detailed vacation guide for your family, a story-writing partner for your creative team or a personalized meal planner for a friend, sharing your Gems makes collaboration easier," the web post said.

Sharing a gem is similar to sharing files from Google Drive. To share their Gems users have to open up 'gem manager' from their Gemini AI website and click on "Share" next to the Gem created.

Users can control who views their Gems and who can edit them using similar settings as Google Drive.

The Gems feature was first introduced in 2024 with Gemini Advanced. Gemini also offers pre-made gems to users, such as writing editor, career advisor, coding assistant, learning coach and brainstorming partner.

It was initially exclusive to users who subscribed to Gemini Advanced but was eventually expanded to Gemini Business and Enterprise users in more than 150 countries. Access to Gems was expanded to all users in March, along with support for uploading files for further personalisation.

Steps To Generate A Gem

  • Go to gemini.google.com.

  • On the left, click 'Explore Gems'.

  • Click 'New Gem'.

  • Enter a name for your Gem.

  • Enter instructions for your Gem.

  • Click Save.

Users can also upload files by clicking the 'Add Files' tab under 'Knowledge' , they will be given the options to add files locally from their device or use Google Drive to upload their files.

ALSO READ

Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Navratri 2025: Create Stunning Chaniya Choli Images With These Prompts
Opinion
Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Navratri 2025: Create Stunning Chaniya Choli Images With These Prompts
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT