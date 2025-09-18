Gamers Can Now Ask AI For Help During Gameplay: Microsoft Launches Gaming Copilot For Windows 11

Ever booted up a videogame on your personal computer and reached that part where you can't figure out where the next mission objective is? Still stuck trying to figure out how to beat that boss in Elden Ring?

If you've ever been frustrated with having to pause your game just to open up YouTube on a different device to look for a video that might address your issue, Microsoft might have you covered.

The software giant will be rolling out its Gaming Copilot for Windows 11 from Thursday, according to a blog post from Xbox Wire. It will be available to players who are 18 or older on the PC Game Bar, it will be coming to mobile devices in the Xbox app on mobile in October.

Regional support will be there everywhere except in Mainland China.

Players can use the voice mode feature in the AI copilot, to ask it for help with what is happening on screen. This feature would prove useful to gamers who are confused or stuck at a particular part in their video game and need to pause the game and switch tabs or devices to search the web for a solution.

Users can also track their in-game achievements and play history.

"We’ll continue to explore and experiment with new features as we bring this AI-powered assistant to more players and continue to optimise it for handheld devices and Xbox consoles in the near future," the post said.

There are two ways through which Copolit can be accessed, namely the "Push to Talk" feature and the Mini Mode feature.

To access "Push to Talk" users need to go to the “Hardware and Hotkeys” settings page where they can set their own key bind shortcut to activate “Push to Talk”.

Mini Mode can be used for a long-running voice conversation, which can be used by pinning the Gaming Copilot widget.

"To do this, launch and pin the Gaming Copilot widget, click on “Talk” in the left navigation bar to start a conversation, and click the upward arrow on the bottom right to minimize the widget. Now you can continue the conversation once you return to your gameplay, all while taking up minimal space on your screen," the post said.