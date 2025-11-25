YouTube Music: Recap 2025 With This AI-Powered Ask-About-Your-Music Feature

YouTube Music rolled out its '2025 Recap' with a new AI-powered 'Ask About Your Music' feature where users can ask questions related to their music listening habits throughout 2025.

The rollout has commenced in late November, similar to the firm's previous rollouts, targeting the period before December. Users can check out the Recap feature by tapping the profile display in the top-right corner of the YouTube Music app on Android and iOS, and then clicking on the "Your Recap" section.

Similar to Spotify's Wrapped feature, users will be given a presentation summing up their music listening activity, showing off different trend metrics, which can be elaborated on based on the users' curiosity. These metrics in the 2025 version include total listening minutes, longest streak, along with the most-played song and top five tracks.

Users also have the option to save their playlists, which have specific options like a September to November 2025 autumn playlist.

The calendar view feature collates and showcases listening patterns for their top artist in the "Your musical bestie" section. The "musical passport" exhibits the number of regions or countries of whose artists the user had listened to in 2025.

Other sections display metrics like top albums, genres and podcasts, ending the presentation with a shareable graphic summing up their music taste's evolution in 2025.

The most notable new feature introduced this year is the AI chat feature, created around YouTube’s "Ask Music" capability. The feature allows users to ask questions about their listening habits and get a response processed into as colourful, cards that users can share on social media.

Some of the suggested questions were, "How did my listening change over the year?", "Was my music more chill or hype?", "Describe my listening as a weather report," as well as "What animal matches my music taste?"

It can also show users summaries geared around specific genres such as 'top rock tracks' and compare and contrast the user's proclivity to explore music and to return to the same songs.