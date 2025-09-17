ChatGPT May Soon Ask For Your ID, OpenAI Confirms

OpenAI has introduced a new feature that allows its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to guess a user's age based on their interactions. In some cases, the AI bot may also require official ID verification in order to make it safer for teens.

The artificial intelligence company is tightening safety controls on ChatGPT after facing lawsuits linked to multiple suicides.

"ChatGPT will now attempt to guess a user's age and, in some cases, might require users to share an ID in order to verify that they are at least 18 years old," OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

"We know this is a privacy compromise for adults, but believe it is a worthy tradeoff," the company said in its announcement.

ChatGPT will estimate a user's age based on how they interact with the AI bot. It will work differently for people under 18 years. For example, ChatGPT will not respond to flirtatious requests or create content about suicide or self-harm.

If a teen user shows signs of suicidal thinking, ChatGPT will try to alert the parents, the company said. If parents cannot be reached and the situation looks dangerous, OpenAI says it may contact authorities to prevent harm.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also took to social media platform X, where he mentioned, "I don't expect that everyone will agree with these tradeoffs, but given the conflict it is important to explain our decision-making."