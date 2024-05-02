Artificial Intelligence Cannot Replace Doctors: IMA Chief

Artificial intelligence cannot replace doctors, though this technology can assist medical practitioners, according to Indian Medical Association chief RV Asokan. The medical profession has always been the first to embrace technology, but it cannot supersede the connection between a patient and a doctor, Asokan told PTI.

“Nobody can replace a doctor. As long as the patient is vulnerable and is in a situation where he is so helpless that no science can treat him, only that touch, that hope, that eye contact, that assurance of a doctor can work,” he said.

Asokan’s comments come even as developments in informatics and computer science have made AI an important component of contemporary healthcare. Medical professionals are supported by AI algorithms and other AI-powered applications in clinical settings and ongoing research. The application of machine learning models to medical data processing helps medical professionals gain valuable insights that can enhance patient experiences and health outcomes.

Currently, imaging analysis and clinical decision support are the most common use cases of AI in medical settings. AI systems are being utilised in imaging systems such as CT scans, MRIs and X-rays for medical findings that might possibly be overlooked by humans.

AI has potential in various areas of medicine, including disease identification, diagnosis and treatment, accelerated clinical trials and drug development, and a reduction in the cost of care.

Asokan asserted that newer technologies like AI, telemedicine and robotic surgery will greatly enhance the medical field, but “I think the doctor will always be there.”

“We believe that the art of medicine is bigger than the science of medicine,” he said.