AI Agent Designed To Learn How You Work — Inside Amazon's 'Kiro' Project

Amazon Web Services announced three new agentic AI models called 'frontier agents', with the most notable being 'Kiro', a software-oriented AI agent that can learn from the users' work to inform its operations.

The firm described the frontier agents as autonomous, scalable and independent, stating that they are capable of multi-tasking with minimal human input in its blog post.

The second frontier agent is 'AWS Security Agent', which is a virtual security engineer that builds application security by acting as a security consultant for app design, code reviews and penetration testing.

The third being AWS DevOps Agent, which is designed to work as a "virtual operations" team member to aid in troubleshooting and preventing incidents from happening while turning out new code,

It constantly refines an application's reliability and performance.