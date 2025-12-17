Google Releases More Efficient Gemini 3 AI Model Across Products

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is rolling out a more efficient and affordable version of its most powerful artificial intelligence model across its products, building on the company’s momentum after the successful launch of Gemini 3.

Google on Wednesday announced the release of Gemini 3 Flash, a lower-cost version of its flagship model that’s designed to help users field more complex queries more quickly. The new model will replace 2.5 Flash in the Gemini app and also become the default system powering AI mode in Google Search.

Last month, Google introduced Gemini 3 Pro to rave reviews, reasserting its leadership in the AI race. Since then, OpenAI has declared a “code red” and pushed out a new version of its flagship GPT-5 model as well as an updated image generation model to keep pace with Google’s AI offerings.

“A few weeks ago we released Pro, and we are excited about the reception,” said Tulsee Doshi, a senior director of product management for Gemini at Google DeepMind. With Gemini 3 Flash, she said, “we bring the model to everyone.”

In Google Search, the new Flash model will help users with more refined searches that have multiple conditions, according to Robby Stein, vice president of product for Google Search. That might include using it to, say, look up the best evening activities for parents with young children.

Google Search will also make Gemini 3 Pro available in AI Mode along with access to the premium version of Google’s image generation tool, Nano Banana, according to a company blog post.