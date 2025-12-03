Hyundai's Four-Wheeled Platform Robot Will Go On Sale Next Year

Hyundai Motor Group will start selling a four-wheeled robot powered by artificial intelligence next year as the South Korean carmaker ramps up its push into advanced mobility.

The Mobile Eccentric Droid is the company’s first mass-produced mobility robot platform and is set to go into production in the first half. The streamlined robot is essentially a platform with four wheels, but its autonomous navigation and integrated sensors mean it can be used for everything from deliveries to film-making, said Hyun Dong Jin, head of Hyundai’s Robotics Lab.

While the company hasn’t given details on the robot’s price or planned production volumes, Hyun said he hoped sales will reach 10,000 units in three years.