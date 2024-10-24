Arm To Scrap Qualcomm Chip Design License In Feud Escalation

Arm Holdings Plc is canceling a license that allowed longtime partner Qualcomm Inc. to use Arm intellectual property to design chips, escalating a legal dispute over vital smartphone technology.

Arm, based in the UK, has given Qualcomm a mandated 60-day notice of the cancellation of their so-called architectural license agreement, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The contract allows Qualcomm to create its own chips based on standards owned by Arm.

The showdown threatens to roil the smartphone and personal computer markets, as well as disrupt the finances and operations of two of the most influential companies in the semiconductor industry.

Qualcomm shares fell as much as 3% after trading opened in New York on Wednesday. Arm dropped as much as 6.4%, a sign investors are concerned about the fallout hurting both sides.

Qualcomm sells hundreds of millions of processors annually — technology used in the majority of Android smartphones. If the cancellation takes effect, the company might have to stop selling products that account for much of its roughly $39 billion in revenue, or face claims for massive damages.

The move ratchets up a legal fight that began when Arm sued San Diego-based Qualcomm — one of its biggest customers — for breach of contract and trademark infringement in 2022. With the cancellation notice, Arm is giving the US company an eight-week period to remedy the dispute.