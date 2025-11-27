'Are You Insane?': Nvidia Founder And CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Questions Managers Using Less AI

At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly seeping into the workforce ecosystem, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has criticised managers that promote the culture of using less AI at work, reports Fortune.

“My understanding is that Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI. Are you insane?” said Huang during the company's meeting after the Q3 earnings.

Huang made his stance clear by implying that managers should look to automate every task possible through AI as it makes things more productive and less time-consuming.

More corporate use of AI also benefits Nvidia, which posted stellar numbers in Q3, with data centre revenue once again showing strong growth.