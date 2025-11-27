'Are You Insane?': Nvidia Founder And CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Questions Managers Using Less AI
More corporate use of AI also benefits Nvidia, which posted stellar numbers in Q3, with data centre revenue once again showing strong growth.
At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly seeping into the workforce ecosystem, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has criticised managers that promote the culture of using less AI at work, reports Fortune.
“My understanding is that Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI. Are you insane?” said Huang during the company's meeting after the Q3 earnings.
Huang made his stance clear by implying that managers should look to automate every task possible through AI as it makes things more productive and less time-consuming.
Nvidia, though, faced pressure in the stock market and has lost significant market capitalisation due to the drawdown over the past month or so, led by various factors, including fears of an AI bubble.
Huang, in fact, was not too pleased with the market's reaction to Nvidia's earnings, lamenting that Nvidia is doomed in the stock market regardless of whether or not the company produces good earnings.
"If we delivered a bad quarter, it is evidence there's an AI bubble. If we delivered a great quarter, we are fueling the AI bubble," Huang said during the meeting, as reported by Business Insider.
This was not the first time the market had reacted poorly to Nvidia's earnings, even though the company left no reason for investors to be skeptical.
With prices skyrocketing, investors appear to be on edge about the valuation of AI stocks such as Nvidia, which faced pressure in trade even on the news of Meta being in talks with Google over its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).