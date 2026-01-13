'Are You Dead?': Viral China's App For People Living Alone Built For Rs 13,000 Is Now Worth Rs 13 Crore

A mobile app with a stark name has unexpectedly become China’s most downloaded paid app, tapping into growing anxieties among people living alone. Called Are You Dead?, the app requires users to confirm they are alive by pressing a button once every two days. Failure to do so triggers an alert to a pre-selected emergency contact, warning that the user may be in distress.

Launched in May 2025, the app initially attracted little attention. It describes itself as a “safety company companion… whether you’re a solo office worker, a student living away from home, or anyone choosing a solitary lifestyle.”

In recent weeks downloads have surged, particularly among young urban residents living alone, taking it to the top of China’s paid app charts, BBC reported.