Arattai To Get Major Security Upgrade, Confirms Zoho's Sridhar Vembu: What Should You Expect?

In a post on X, Vembu urged users to “update the Arattai app from the Play Store/App Store and encourage contacts to do so,” adding that the encryption feature will be enabled Tuesday night, IST.

Vembu explained that the rollout will involve a transition phase. “If you are on the latest Arattai version and your contact is on the latest version, you will only be able to use end-to-end encrypted chat with that contact,” he said. In such cases, a new encrypted chat session will be created, while the old non-encrypted session will be archived. Users will be redirected automatically to the new encrypted chat screen.

For contacts still on older versions of Arattai, Vembu said that the old chat session could continue for three days, after which all users will be upgraded to the latest app and encryption will become mandatory across the platform.

“Once they upgrade, they will go to case 1 above. In 3 days, we will upgrade everyone to the latest app, and at that point, end-to-end encryption will become a system-wide mandate,” he added.