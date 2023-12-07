Arahas Technologies, QuakeLogic Tie Up To Enhance Earthquake Resilience In India

Indian geospatial information technology and artificial intelligence company Arahas Technologies has partnered with US-based software firm QuakeLogic to launch a structural health monitoring and early warning system aimed at enhancing earthquake resilience across the Indian subcontinent.

Arahas Technologies’ internet of things platform offers real-time monitoring and tracking of structural integrity, thus improving the understanding of buildings and infrastructure behaviour, the company said. The platform is powered by AI and data analysis, which helps identify potential structural risks and improve earthquake preparedness.

QuakeLogic specialises in rapid early warning systems, providing prompt notifications during seismic incidents, a vital step in damage limitation and public safety assurance.

The collaboration aims to offer easy accessibility and user experience, with Arahas Technologies offering an interface for stakeholders on both web and mobile platforms for information to be available when needed the most.

Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas Technologies, said that the system will contribute to the safety of communities in earthquake-sensitive zones within the Indian subcontinent.

The technology can be applied in new and existing constructions, making it a flexible solution for varied architectural environments, the company said.

Emphasising the significance of structural health assessments, Dr. Erol Kalkan, CEO of QuakeLogic, said that the technology's sophisticated algorithms can help detect structural frailties, fostering preemptive measures to reduce earthquake-induced damages.