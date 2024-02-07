Apple’s Swift Student Challenge 2024: Dates, Eligibility, Rewards And More

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2024: Apple is back with its contest to encourage the next generation of budding creators, developers, and entrepreneurs through its Apple Swift Student Challenge.

This challenge offers an opportunity to thousands of students to exhibit their coding capabilities and creativity through app playgrounds. It is an opportunity for students to develop real-world skills to get a leg-up in their careers.

“We encourage you to brainstorm and develop thoughtful ideas for apps that address important issues in your community and beyond,” Apple stated.