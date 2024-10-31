Apple’s New Mac Mini With M4, M4 Pro Chips Is Half The Size But Faster

Apple Inc. has launched the all-new Mac mini with the M4 and new M4 Pro chips, and redesigned it into an even smaller form. The new Mac mini supports Apple Intelligence and AI capabilities that come with the macOS Sequoia 15.1 software update.

The device takes up less desk space because it is only 5 by 5 inches, which is less than half the size of the previous model. It includes Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro model, which delivers up to 120 GB/s data transfer speeds.

The Mac mini comes in M4 and M4 Pro versions. M4 features a 10-core central processing unit and 10-core graphic processing unit and starts with 16GB of unified memory. Mac Mini with M4 Pro has a faster processing unit, with 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU core variants. M4 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory and 273GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The new Mac mini supports a variety of high-resolution displays. The M4 version can connect up to two 6K monitors and one 5K display, while the M4 Pro can handle up to three 6K displays.

The device includes front-facing ports for more convenient access, including two USB-C ports that support USB 3 and an audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones. On the back, Mac mini with M4 includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while Mac mini with M4 Pro features three Thunderbolt 5 ports.

It comes standard with Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10GB Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display without an adapter.

With support for Apple Intelligence, the device enables users to write better and summarise emails, messages, and notifications using AI-powered Writing Tools. Siri gets an update too, with a new design, enhanced language and context awareness, and allowing users to use both voice and text commands.

The device is Apple’s first carbon-neutral Mac. It is made with over 50% recycled content overall, including 100% recycled materials in the enclosure, Apple-designed printed circuit boards, and magnets.

The new Mac mini starts at Rs 59,900 with 16GB of memory. It is available to pre-order, with availability beginning Nov. 8.