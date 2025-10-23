Apple’s New M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro Now Available With Exchange, Cashback Offers
Customers can exchange their older iPad or Mac and receive credits towards new devices.
Apple’s latest 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple Vision Pro — all powered by the advanced M5 chipset — are now available for purchase. Customers can experience and buy these devices at Apple Store locations or via Apple Store app and Apple website.
The latest M5 chip improves the performance and efficiency of these devices. The new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro have received upgrades in specs and connectivity, and the new Vision Pro features a Dual Knit Band for enhancing comfort.
M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple Vision Pro Offers
Apple is offering various exchange and cashback offers on the devices as well. Customers can exchange their older iPad or Mac and receive credits towards new devices. They can check the value and eligibility of their device on apple.com/shop/trade-in.
On paying with Apple Card, customers can get “3% daily cashback on their purchase, all up front,” Apple said. On choosing Apple Card monthly instalment’s at checkout, customers can get waivers on interest as well.
M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro: Key Specs And Features
M5 iPad Pro
The M5 chip in the new iPad Pro features a next-generation GPU, delivering better AI performance than the M4 iPad Pro. Its neural engine enhances energy efficiency, and its graphics performance is improved with a third-generation ray-tracing engine.
The M5 iPad Pro offers faster video transcoding, AI image generation, and AI video upscaling, along with smoother multitasking and gaming. The N1 wireless chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Other updates include a windowing system, an updated Files app, Preview app, and Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages.
M5 MacBook Pro
The new MacBook Pro delivers significant improvements in AI performance, graphics, and battery life for users. Its 10-core GPU with neural accelerator provides faster AI and graphics, enabling smoother rendering in professional applications and higher frame rates in games.
The M5 MacBook Pro supports high-performance SSDs for faster data access and transfer. The chip enables faster AI video enhancement, 3D rendering in Blender, and higher game frame rates compared to older models.
M5 Vision Pro
The new Vision Pro has Dual Knit Band — upper and lower straps for enhancing user comfort — which is available in small, medium, and large sizes.
The Vision Pro’s M5 chip improves multithreaded performance and offers faster visual experiences, web browsing, and app and widget loading. AI-powered features are quicker, and the 10-core GPU offers hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading support. The new Vision Pro gets its input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate.