Apple’s New M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro Now Available With Exchange, Cashback Offers

M5 iPad Pro

The M5 chip in the new iPad Pro features a next-generation GPU, delivering better AI performance than the M4 iPad Pro. Its neural engine enhances energy efficiency, and its graphics performance is improved with a third-generation ray-tracing engine.

The M5 iPad Pro offers faster video transcoding, AI image generation, and AI video upscaling, along with smoother multitasking and gaming. The N1 wireless chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Other updates include a windowing system, an updated Files app, Preview app, and Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages.

M5 MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro delivers significant improvements in AI performance, graphics, and battery life for users. Its 10-core GPU with neural accelerator provides faster AI and graphics, enabling smoother rendering in professional applications and higher frame rates in games.

The M5 MacBook Pro supports high-performance SSDs for faster data access and transfer. The chip enables faster AI video enhancement, 3D rendering in Blender, and higher game frame rates compared to older models.

M5 Vision Pro

The new Vision Pro has Dual Knit Band — upper and lower straps for enhancing user comfort — which is available in small, medium, and large sizes.

The Vision Pro’s M5 chip improves multithreaded performance and offers faster visual experiences, web browsing, and app and widget loading. AI-powered features are quicker, and the 10-core GPU offers hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading support. The new Vision Pro gets its input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate.