Apple’s New M5 iPad Pro — How Is It Better Than M4 iPad Pro?

The M5 chip, featuring a next-generation GPU with a neural accelerator in each of the 10 cores, offers up to 3.5x better AI performance than the M4-equipped iPad Pro and up to 5.6x faster performance than the M1 model, as per Apple. It also has a faster 16-core neural engine, which improves energy efficiency even with use of AI apps like Image Playground.

The M5 chip boosts graphics performance as well. It comes with a third-generation ray-tracing engine that offers more realistic gaming effects and improved visuals in apps. As per Apple, the M5 iPad Pro has up to 1.5x faster 3D rendering with ray tracing than M4 iPad Pro and up to 6.7x faster rendering than M1 iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro delivers 1.2x faster video transcoding, 2x faster AI image generation, and 2.3x faster AI video upscaling than the iPad Pro with M4, according to Apple. The device also comes with over 150GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 30% higher than the previous generation — making multitasking, AI processing, and gaming faster. It further offers up to 2x quicker storage read and write speeds.

The new N1 wireless chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, while the C1X modem in cellular models boosts data speeds by up to 50%. The C1X modem also enables the iPad Pro to use 30% less energy than the M4 iPad Pro, Apple said.

Among feature updates in the M5 iPad Pro are a new windowing system that helps users organise and switch between apps, Files app with an updated List view, the addition of Preview app, and Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, new actions in Shortcuts, and automatic categorisation in Reminders.

The new iPad Pro also comes with fast charge support, with Apple claiming up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with a high-wattage USB-C power adapter.